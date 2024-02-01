Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after buying an additional 278,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNT opened at $48.66 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

