Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 967 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 189,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 710,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

