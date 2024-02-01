Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $241.53 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.49 and a 200-day moving average of $237.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

