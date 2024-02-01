Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $378.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

