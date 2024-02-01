Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.80

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 187023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,450 shares of company stock worth $1,584,788. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

