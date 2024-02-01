CIBC Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $47.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by CIBC from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

