Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Down to $38.37

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $36.37. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 49,592 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after buying an additional 431,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,000,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

