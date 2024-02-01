Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.68.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.94. 424,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.38.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

