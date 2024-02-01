Christian Romaglino Sells 1,519 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.50.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
