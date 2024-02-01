Christian Romaglino Sells 1,519 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Stock

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,889,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 355,950 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 372,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,109,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

