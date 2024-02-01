Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $126.36 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 117.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

