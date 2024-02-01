Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $64.67.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

