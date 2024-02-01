Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,853 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 291.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $103.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

