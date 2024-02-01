CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CF Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE:CF opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.87.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

