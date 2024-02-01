Central Garden & Pet Stock to Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.