Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 881,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENT opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

