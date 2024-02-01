CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.46

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CXGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 397984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CEMEX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,968,000 after acquiring an additional 373,246 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $955,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CEMEX by 16.0% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,647,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,233 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 231.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,331,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 929,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile



CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

