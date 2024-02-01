CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.46

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 397984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CEMEX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,968,000 after acquiring an additional 373,246 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $955,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CEMEX by 16.0% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,647,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,233 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 231.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,331,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 929,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

