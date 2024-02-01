Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.025-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.770 EPS.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

