CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 433,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 245,902 shares.The stock last traded at $65.91 and had previously closed at $65.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

