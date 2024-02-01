Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $269.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Caterpillar stock opened at $300.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.56. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

