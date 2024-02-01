Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $318.83 and last traded at $318.83, with a volume of 120282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

