CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.67

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 16446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMAX. Piper Sandler cut shares of CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

CareMax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($6.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $201.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.16 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CareMax by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 8.7% in the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Featured Stories

