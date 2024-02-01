Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 106,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,686. The stock has a market cap of $969.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 97.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

