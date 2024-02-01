Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

CGXU stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

