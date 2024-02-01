Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 129.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

CBNK stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.43. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

