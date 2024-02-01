Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,300.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom stock opened at $1,180.00 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,083.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $948.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

