Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$106,344.80 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.60, for a total value of C$106,344.80.

Kyle Grayson Pisio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, January 15th, Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$86.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8339952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.