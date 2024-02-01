Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.611-0.686 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.0 million-$973.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.9 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.13 EPS.

Canada Goose Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,007. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

