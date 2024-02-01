Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NuScale Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMR opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

