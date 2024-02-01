Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 409,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

CAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

