Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.54 million. Calix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.170-0.230 EPS.

Calix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Calix stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,543,000 after acquiring an additional 388,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

