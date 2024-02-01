CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CAE by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CAE by 8.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

