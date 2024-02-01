C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.78.

CCCC stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $304.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.99.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

