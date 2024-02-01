Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $153.00.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $76.69 and a 1 year high of $179.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

