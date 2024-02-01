Brokerages Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $50.43

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $46.39 to $51.55 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.45. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Qiagen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,257,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,412,000 after buying an additional 1,072,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,732,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,650,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qiagen by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after buying an additional 2,709,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $288,658,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

