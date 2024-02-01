Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $48.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 574.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 134.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

