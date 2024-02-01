Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $42.79

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

JD.com stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

