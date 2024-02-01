Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Target Price at $560.00

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC
HSBC Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $39.33 on Thursday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.