Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $54.05 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

