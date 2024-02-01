Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
BPZZF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
