Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $7.38

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.55. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,070,562 shares changing hands.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $937.05 million, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 3.07.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after buying an additional 5,625,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 171.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 1,974,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $8,086,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth about $11,088,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,898,000 after buying an additional 1,538,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

