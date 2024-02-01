Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) COO Sells $708,911.84 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kristine Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $140.77 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after purchasing an additional 934,056 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.