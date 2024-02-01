Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at B. Riley

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after buying an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.