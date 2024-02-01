Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Boot Barn worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

