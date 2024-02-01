Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $208.37. 2,841,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,604,717. Boeing has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.61. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

