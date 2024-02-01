BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 350,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
BXC stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $119.98.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $809.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
