Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Raised to $30.50

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.50 to $30.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $28.61 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

