BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $183,827.11

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $183,827.11 and $83,355.03 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016296 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,687.79 or 0.99956336 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011172 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00186617 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0000111 USD and is up 14.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $73,604.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

