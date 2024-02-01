BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $523.49 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $42,153.22 or 1.00011598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $523.49 million and approximately $598,750.48 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,183.31445787 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $590,715.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

