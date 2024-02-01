Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Down 7.8% in January

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $977.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

