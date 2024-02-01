Barclays PLC Has $76.88 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Otis Worldwide worth $76,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

